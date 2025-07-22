'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer to release in theatres with 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

'Titanic' director's new film releasing in theatres on December 19

James Cameron’s much-awaited film Avatar: Fire and Ash has just received an exciting update.

The third sequel of the popular action sci-fi franchise that originated in 2009 co-produced, co-written and directed by Cameron will be teased by the makers very soon.

Earlier today, the first poster of Avatar 3 was shared on social media along with an exciting update about the trailer release.

It has been revealed that the official trailer of the upcoming movie will be dropped in theatres this weekend with the release of Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps", the caption read.

Internet has been flooding with reaction by fans, who can’t wait to watch the first glimpse of the much-anticipated film.

“Varang being the one with the iconic avatar poster this movie, and the fire in her eyes, like I’m so excited I wanna cry”, wrote one fan.

The 2025 science fiction movie features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and others.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to release on December 19.