Michael Chiklis sends warm wishes to new ‘Fantastic Four’ cast

Michael Chiklis extended his support to the latest Fantastic Four cast ahead of its release.

Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm/ The Thing in the 2005's Fantastic Four, got candid about the Marvel's team.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) account, The Shield star wrote, "I want to thank everyone for all the 'Fantastic Four' love this last couple of months during the run up to the new 'F4' flick."

"Speaking of which, I want to wish the cast and crew of 'First Steps' the best of luck and success," he added.

The Commish actor continued, "I admire these actors and look forward to seeing them take on these iconic roles. #F4Forever #TheThing."

Chiklis starred in the Marvel blockbuster alongside Ioan Gruffudd (Mr.Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Invisible Woman), Chris Evans (Human Torch) and Julian McMahon (Dr. Doom).

Meanwhile the new iteration, First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The film follows Marvel's First Family as they defend Earth from the gargantuan planet-eating alien Galactus. Matt Shakman directs with a script by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated for release on July 24.