Anne Hathaway spotted filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on the streets of NYC

Oscar winning actress gives stunning shot on day one of production

Anne Hathaway is giving boss lady vibes on her first day of the Devil Wears Prada 2 production.

A video has been circulating on social media featuring the 42-year-old wearing matching pinstriped vest and slacks while completing her look with pearls and a necklace.

Anne was spotted giving a shot where she could be seen coming out a building wearing her sunglasses and talking on her phone while walking down the streets of New York City.

The stunning slip was shared by digital creator Mickmicknyc that showed The Intern star taking eight shots of the same scene.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially filming—and YES, that’s Anne Hathaway back in NYC on day one of production", the content creator wrote in the caption.

Yesterday, Anne dropped the first glimpse of her character Andy Sachs on social media. The Hollywood star looked extremely beautiful as she flashed her billion-dollar smile in the snap.

The sequel of the 2006 comedy drama is all set to bring back the original star cast including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Some new actors have also joined in the ensemble cast like Justin Theroux, Luci Liu, Pauline Chalamet and Simon Ashley.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release on May 1, 2026.