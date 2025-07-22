Pedro Pascal sets record straight about his role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Pedro Pascal sets record straight about Reed’s role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Pedro Pascal cleared the air about his Fantastic Four: First Steps character Reed Richard role in the Avengers: Doomsday.

Pascal, who is set to play Mr Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, was expected to play leader of all the Marvel heroes in the next year's film.

Earlier this month, the Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman spoke to Variety about Reed saying, "He goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers."

Many fans seemingly misunderstood the quote and thought that The Last of Us actor will become the new leader of the Avengers.

However, the Eddington star set the record straight during his conversation with the Entertainment Weekly.

"Matt was talking about a Reed Richards that, within the comics of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four are brought into the Avengers and Reed is commissioned to lead a mission, but that is different than what we're doing," he said.

The 50-year-old artist added, "So I think what Matt has said about Reed and the comic has been taken out of context."

The upcoming Fantastic Four introduces Marvel's first family in an alternate universe where the four superheroes protect the planet solely.

However, with the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), the world-devouring space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson), they must fight to keep their family and planet alive.

All four of the main actors will next return for Avengers: Doomsday, which will see former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. now in the role of Victor Von Doom, which is one of the famous villains from Fantastic four comics.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated for release on 24 July while Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026.