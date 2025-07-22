Adam Sandler shares exciting details about ‘Grown Ups 3’

Adam Sandler has recently shared exciting details about Grown Ups 3 movie.

The seasoned actor opened up about the possibility of third installment while speaking at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City on Monday, July 21 at Jazz at Lincoln Centre.

Adam told IndieWire, “It would be fun, that would be fun.”

Murder Mystery actor explained that they have always been thinking of some idea and trying to get us all together.

“I’ve heard chatter,” he claimed.

As far as Grown Ups 3 is concerned, Adam pointed out, “When it happens, I’ve got to let you know.”

“I just don’t know what we’re doing right now, but we’re trying to figure out stuff,” stated the 58-year-old.

Another Adam’s Grown Ups costar Kevin James also revealed that a third installment may be on the horizon.

“I think you can keep hope alive,” he told The Direct.

Kevin further said that he “would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it’s happening—something’s happening. I can say that”.

Meanwhile, Adam also remembered late Malcolm-Jamal Warner who died suddenly due to drowning.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the movie premiere, the 50 First Dates actor looked back at their friendship and time at The Cosby Show.

“We had such good times together. You know, I was probably 18 and Malcolm was probably 17, 16, I don't know. And we would take walks together, all of us, and pick up food, talk, play basketball, hung out on the weekends, went to parties together,” he recalled.

In the end, Adam added, “Malcolm is a true, great person, hilarious, smart kid, and meant a lot to America.”