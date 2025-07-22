Insurance dispute adds new wrinkle to 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit

A complex legal battle is unfolding in the film industry, with Harco National Insurance suing Justin Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer, over allegations of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.

The insurer claims it has no duty to pay legal fees for the production company or its officers, citing that the alleged misconduct occurred before the effective date of the policy.

According to the lawsuit, Wayfarer had two one-year-long policies that insured the production from July 2023 to 2025. However, the alleged sexual harassment occurred from April to June 2023, before the policy's effective date.

Harco also claims that Wayfarer failed to inform them of Blake Lively's complaints, which were raised in a November 2023 email and a January 2024 meeting.

Blake Lively initiated the legal battle against Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming they orchestrated a campaign to smear him.

If Harco's request for a court order declaring that it has no duty to pay Wayfarer's legal fees is granted, the production company and Baldoni may be looking at a six-figure legal bill to continue litigating the cases.

The legal battle could become a battle of deeper pockets, with Steve Sarowitz, Wayfarer's billionaire co-founder, backing Baldoni, and Reynolds backing Lively.