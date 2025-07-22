‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ finds Anne Hathaway character's new love interest

Patrick Brammall has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Anne Hathaway’s new love interest, replacing Adrian Grenier’s character from the first film, People reports.
In the original 2006 movie, Grenier's Nate famously clashed with work-driven Andy Sachs, creating tension in their relationship. Now, as the sequel revs up filming, audiences can expect fresh romantic energy for Hathaway’s character.
Production kicked off on June 30, 2025, in New York and Italy, with Hathaway sporting a nostalgic nod to Andy Sachs in a preview TikTok, complete with a cerulean blue sweater and electric toothbrush, mirroring a classic scene from the first film.
Returning from the original are heavyweight talents Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel).
Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are also back on board.
Adding even more star power, the sequel welcomes new cast members including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, and Kenneth Branagh, who will portray Miranda’s new husband.
Plot details are still tightly under wraps, but The Devil Wears Prada 2 is billed as a sharp evolution of its predecessor, tackling the challenges of traditional publishing in a digital age.
Emily Blunt's character has risen to be a powerhouse in luxury advertising, setting the stage for a high-stakes rivalry with Priestly.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, strategically timed to hit just before the Met Gala.
Fans can look forward to seeing how the storyline weaves together Andy’s personal growth, romance, and the ever-evolving landscape of fashion and media.
Kevin Feige lauds David Corenswet acting skills in ‘Superman’ reboot
Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis following her split with Justin Theroux in 2018
Vanessa Kirby debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of the film
Hollywood beauty shares exciting update about the upcoming ‘Devil Wears Prada’ movie
'Superman' features Nicholas Hoult as DC villain 'Lex Luthor'
Marvel President discusses future of MCU at a press conference