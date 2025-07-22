‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ finds Anne Hathaway character's new love interest

Patrick Brammall joins The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Anne Hathaway’s love interest

Patrick Brammall has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Anne Hathaway’s new love interest, replacing Adrian Grenier’s character from the first film, People reports.

In the original 2006 movie, Grenier's Nate famously clashed with work-driven Andy Sachs, creating tension in their relationship. Now, as the sequel revs up filming, audiences can expect fresh romantic energy for Hathaway’s character.

Production kicked off on June 30, 2025, in New York and Italy, with Hathaway sporting a nostalgic nod to Andy Sachs in a preview TikTok, complete with a cerulean blue sweater and electric toothbrush, mirroring a classic scene from the first film.

Patrick Brammall

Returning from the original are heavyweight talents Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel).

Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are also back on board.

Adding even more star power, the sequel welcomes new cast members including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, and Kenneth Branagh, who will portray Miranda’s new husband.

Plot details are still tightly under wraps, but The Devil Wears Prada 2 is billed as a sharp evolution of its predecessor, tackling the challenges of traditional publishing in a digital age.

Emily Blunt's character has risen to be a powerhouse in luxury advertising, setting the stage for a high-stakes rivalry with Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, strategically timed to hit just before the Met Gala.

Fans can look forward to seeing how the storyline weaves together Andy’s personal growth, romance, and the ever-evolving landscape of fashion and media.