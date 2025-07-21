Justin Bieber shares ‘mysterious’ clip amid ongoing mental health struggles

Justin Bieber is currently hinting at substance use amid an ongoing battle with mental health.
The Sorry hitmaker, who recently released his seventh studio album Swag on July 11, took to Instagram to share an old video featuring the late rapper DMX and motivational speaker Iyanla Vanzant.
In the clip, DMX candidly admitted that he didn’t want to be sober, citing personal struggles and mental health challenges.
During a 2013 episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, Vanzant asked the rapper if he was “as clean as it looks,” to which he responded in a way that shocked many fans.
“No weed, no drinking, nothing? Why would I?” he said.
Vanzant replied, “Because it makes you a clear, pure vessel for the voice of God.”
DMX answered, “I think I'm exactly where I need to be with God.”
While Justin has never shied away from publicly sharing his legal substance use in his home state of California, fans have recently raised concerns about his health.
A source close to the superstar clarified that he remains clean and has not engaged in any illegal drug use.
“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the insider said, adding that he’s “in one of the best places in his life.”
Kevin Feige lauds David Corenswet acting skills in ‘Superman’ reboot
Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis following her split with Justin Theroux in 2018
Vanessa Kirby debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of the film
Hollywood beauty shares exciting update about the upcoming ‘Devil Wears Prada’ movie
'Superman' features Nicholas Hoult as DC villain 'Lex Luthor'
Marvel President discusses future of MCU at a press conference