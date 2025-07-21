Anne Hathaway breaks the internet as she teases her look from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to release on May 1, 2026

Anne Hathaway has officially teased the much-awaited glimpse of the Devil Wears Prada 2.

Taking it to her Instagram, the 42-year-old shared her look as Andy Sachs. She left fans awestruck wearing matching pinstriped vest and slacks while completing her look with pearls and a necklace.

However, there is one major thing that seems to be missing and that is her signature bangs from the original 2006.

She simple wrote in the caption, “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2.”

Fans have been poring in their reaction over the look. They can’t stop gushing over Anne’s eternal beauty.

“We are definitely ready for Andy Sachs 2025; you look even more prettier than ever (which is nothing new for us) we know you’ll do incredibly epic and we’re wishing you the best”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, other just dropped heart and fire emoji to express their love and excitement for the actress and her upcoming project.

The Intern star began filming the new movie in the end of June along with other stars namely Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Meanwhile, some new actors have also joined in the ensemble cast like Justin Theroux, Luci Liu, Pauline Chalamet and Simon Ashley.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters globally on May 1, 2026.