Jennifer Aniston looking out for 'serious thing' with rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis following her split with Justin Theroux in 2018

Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines for quite some days for rumoured relationship with British author, Jim Curtis.

The rumors surfaced after the duo was spotted hanging out together. Even though, sources claim that they started it off as "casual dating", but now their romance seems to be "progressing quickly".

Fresh reports claim that Aniston really like Curtis and is “open to a serious thing.”

One of Jennifer’s close friends told US Weekly, that though the things are new but they’re “moving pretty fast”.

Sources revealed, “Jim is no drama and a grounded guy who has his life together.”

“It is casual, but she really likes him and is very open to a serious thing. We think he may be the perfect guy for her. She deserves all the happiness and love from a good guy, and so far he is checking all the boxes.”

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple has been dating for a few months as the Friends actress is finally open to sharing her life with someone.

“As long as it feels right. Jen’s in a very good place right now—grounded, fulfilled and very happy”, added the source.

This is the first public relationship that had come into light following Aniston’s split with husband Justin Theroux in 2018.