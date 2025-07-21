Anne Hathaway opens up about filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway has recently shared exciting announcement on social media.

The Princess Diaries star shared a TikTok video on July 21 teasing that filming for the sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada is in progress.

In a brief clip, Anne could be seen using a manual toothbrush while getting ready for her interview at Runway on first day of filming.

The Intern actress showed herself getting ready with an electric one in the new clip. She gave a glimpse of her character Andy Sachs by wearing a cerulean blue sweater with her hair unkempt.

In the caption, Anne wrote, “Heading to werk #dwp2.”

Soon fans showered their love in the comment section, as one said, “It’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis. it’s actually cerulean.”

Another remarked, “Anne Hathaway just casually brushing her teeth before filming one of the most iconic movies to ever exist. I’m not freaking out over here or anything.”

“Don't forget your onion bagel,” quipped some other user.

Meanwhile, Anne’s TikTok video came after it was confirmed Meryl Streep would make a comeback for the sequel alongside fellow original stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.