Vanessa Kirby explains feeling of playing 'pregnant' superhero in 'Fantastic Four'

Vanessa Kirby debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of the film

Vanessa Kirby has opened about how she felt playing a pregnant superhero in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 37-year-old, who is all set to mark her debut as Sue Storm in the new Marvel movie, shot the project while being pregnant in reality.

For Vanessa, it was "surreal" to imitate a pregnancy bump on the set.

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star told PA new agency, "When I first started talking about Sue, I was already so passionate about her.”

She continued, "It was so exciting to me, this idea of having a pregnant superhero, a working mother. Even in the shooting of it, it was surreal because I had this pregnancy bump, but I was so included in everything.

Kirby thought it was an honour playing Sue Storm.

"It was very daunting. I really cared and it’s been a great honour to play her. I know that I’m just one of many that’s kind of got to know her over the years”, she said.

On July 10, the Eden actress, who is expecting her first child with partner Paul Rabil, debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of the Fantastic Four.

Slated to release on July 25, the upcoming film also features Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in significant roles.