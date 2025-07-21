James Gunn responds to controversy around 'squirrel' scene in 'Superman'

'Superman' features Nicholas Hoult as DC villain 'Lex Luthor'

James Gunn’s Superman has yet again faced another backlash following its theatrical release.

Previously, the all-new action sci-fi suffered a setback soon after the first look was dropped by the makers.

Many raised questions on David Corenswet’s casting in the DC movie. They even compared his depiction of Superman with that of Henry Cavill’s in the 2013's Man of Steel.

Now that the film has released globally in theatres, a new controversy has emerged, where fans are "heatedly debating" the point of saving a squirrel while the Metropolis city is under attack.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has finally addressed the matter saying that he was not at all expecting a mixed reaction from the audience over that specific scene.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz podcast, Gunn stated, "Saving the squirrel. Heatedly debated. Some audience members didn't... 'Why is he saving a squirrel?' 'Cause it's a cute little adorable squirrel that was about to be crushed by a tail."

James explained, "It wasn't a small amount of people. There a lot of squirrel haters out there. Who knew?”

DC’s debut movie Superman, under the ownership of Gunn and Peter Safran, features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.