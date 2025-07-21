Kevin Feige finally addresses Jonathan Majors controversy

Kevin Feige has finally addressed Jonathan Majors controversy for the first time publicly.

The Marvel Studios President discussed future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they shared insights about losing Kang the Conqueror, the villain Jonathan was set to portray in more movies.

However, after the actor was found guilty for assault and harassment in 2023, Jonathan was reportedly dropped by Marvel.

“We had started even before what had happened to the actor happened, we had started to realise that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades,” Kevin told reporters, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The American producer went on to say, “Because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it, and it was Dr. Doom.”

“So, we had started talking about Dr. Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang,” he disclosed.

Kevin noted that he had “started talking with Robert [Downey Jr.] about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out”.

“It was a long plan that we had, to take one of our greatest characters and utilise one of our greatest actors,” added the Marvel head.

Meanwhile, Kevin added that the studio decided to recast several characters in upcoming projects.