‘Superman’ remains leading film in US box office charts

Superman has secured the top position in US box office chart in its second weekend too.

After facing a tough competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth, which took the second spot after collecting $275 million domestically, the superhero film has crossed $200 million mark nationwide as it heads into its second weekend with projected earnings of $56 to $57 million.

After concluding on Friday with a domestic haul of $194.4 million, James Gunn's film grossed over $200 million mark at the North American box office on Saturday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie globally earned $337.2 million as it is expected to cross over $400 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The David Corenswett starrer has also successfully surpassed I Know What You Did Last Summer and Rihanna's Smurfs.

If the cinema goers continue heading towards the theatres to watch the film it is expected to fly pass Marvel's Thunderbolts ($383M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415M) global totals by Sunday.

Currently, the Superman is enjoying its position, but soon experience a box office pressure with the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.