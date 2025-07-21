‘Superman’ remains leading film in US box office charts

Superman has secured the top position in US box office chart in its second weekend too.
After facing a tough competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth, which took the second spot after collecting $275 million domestically, the superhero film has crossed $200 million mark nationwide as it heads into its second weekend with projected earnings of $56 to $57 million.
After concluding on Friday with a domestic haul of $194.4 million, James Gunn's film grossed over $200 million mark at the North American box office on Saturday.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie globally earned $337.2 million as it is expected to cross over $400 million in worldwide ticket sales.
The David Corenswett starrer has also successfully surpassed I Know What You Did Last Summer and Rihanna's Smurfs.
If the cinema goers continue heading towards the theatres to watch the film it is expected to fly pass Marvel's Thunderbolts ($383M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415M) global totals by Sunday.
Currently, the Superman is enjoying its position, but soon experience a box office pressure with the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.
