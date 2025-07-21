Freddie Prinze Jr breaks silence on feud rumours between wife and costar

Freddie Prinze Jr has finally broken silence on feud rumours between his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and costar Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The Scooby-Doo actor addressed the allegations after it was reported that the original I Know What You Did Last Summer stars were on bad terms after they failed to be photographed together at the reboot's premiere last week on July 17.

Freddie, who’s going to do cameo in much-anticipated reboot alongside Jennifer, opened up that his wife and costar simply failed to keep in touch over the years and that’s it.

Summer Catch actor told Variety, “We run in different circles. I hadn't seen her since we wrapped the second movie in '98, but we care a lot about these characters, and it was all still there.”

“After we finished that first scene, we had a chance to say, ‘Oh, you have kids. And you have kids,’” said the 49-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Freddie discussed the fourth installment and offered rare details about his and costars characters.

“Honestly, I think the first scene we share in this movie, where Ray and Julie confront the reality of their relationship, is the best work we've done,” explained She’s All That actor.

Freddie added, “I'm really proud of it. Our director, Jenn Robinson, three-dimensionalized these characters.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer also talked about the speculated beef with Sarah in a latest interview with Vulture.

“I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” she stated after admitting that she has not seen Sarah in 28 years.