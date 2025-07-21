'Red Dwarf' star Charles Augins breathes his last at 81

Charles Augins, best known for showing off his acting chops in Red Dwarf, has passed away at the age of 81.

The late actor, critically acclaimed for playing the character Queeg 500 in season two of the BBC sci-fi series, reportedly breathed his last on Saturday, July 19.

Born in Virginia, USA, the multifaceted star was an actor, dancer, choreographer during his prolific career spanning over decades.

Shortly after the news outlets, including Daily Mail, reported that Augins had died, Courtney Baker Oliver, his friend, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late pal.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend Oliver penned, "Now an ancestor, Charles Augins, legendary choreographer, actor and vocalist was one of my most important mentors. He was the first person to support my work as a director and always encouraged me to dream bigger and say yes to every opportunity my gifts made room for."

"To me he was friend, inspiration, and surrogate father all in one," he continued. "While his passing from labour to reward is devastating in this moment, I can only imagine the production he, Mike, Kenneth, Lynda, Glenda, and Tony are staging in heaven."

"I love you Charles - you knew that. I’m so grateful I had the privilege to be in your life for nearly thirty years," the longtime friend wrote, before concluding, "You were magic and you always will be."

In addition to Red Dwarf, Augins’ acting credits include Labyrinth, The Tall Guy and more.