Uma Thurman shares rare details about ‘Old Guard 2’ intense training

Uma Thurman has recently shared a glimpse of her intense sword training for her new movie, The Old Guard 2.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, the Gattaca actress opened up that she learned to wield a sword at the time of Kill Bill: Volume 2 back in 2004.

Even though it’s been more than 20 years, Uma revealed she remembered everything.

“Thank God for that, because I signed on quite late for this project so I didn’t have time to do proper training,” said the 55-year-old.

Pulp Fiction star stated that she “had put in hundreds of hours learning how to hold a sword”.

Interestingly, Uma mentioned that she spent nearly eight hours a day for three months to properly fight with a sword.

“You may not be limber and strong, but if your brain has learned how to memorise sequences of movements, you can get back in that zone,” added the Kill Room actress.

Earlier in a May interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Uma’s costar Charlize Theron expressed her joy for working alongside the Batman & Robin actress.

“We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work, and always wanted to do something with her,” she told Jimmy.

Charlize further said, “When I came into the action world, Uma was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”