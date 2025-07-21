Sarah Michelle Gellar takes hilarious dig at 'IKWYDLS': Watch

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently taken a hilarious dig at highly-anticipated reboot, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The Scooby-Doo actress made an appearance in new Uber One campaign by reuniting with the murderous fisherman villain from the new movie.

While talking about the campaign, Sarah, who return for a surprise cameo in the new movie, spoke to Daily Mail Australia and recalled coming to Australia for filming in November 2024.

Cruel Intentions actress opened up that she and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr have lived like locals, which is why, she calls herself “a Sydney girl”.

“Sydney to me is that wonderful mix… You have the laidback beach culture of LA, but you have the modern city and the culture of New York. So, I'm definitely a Sydney girl,” said the 48-year-old.

It was during her stay in Sydney that the idea of an Uber One partnership was born, according to Sarah.

“We were living in Rose Bay and we didn’t have a car, we literally Ubered everywhere and ordered Uber Eats constantly,” explained the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum.

Therefore, Sarah mentioned that when Uber One approached her for this campaign, they actually showed her how much she would’ve saved if she’d been an Uber One member during their stay.

Sarah also discussed her cameo which was kept under the wraps because her popular character Helen Shivers was killed off in the original classic released in 1997.

The Grudge actress pointed out that she never lied about her part in the movie, but was cautious to keep it a secret.

“I never said I wasn't going to be in the movie. All I ever said was I was dead,” added Sarah.