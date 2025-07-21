Millie Bobby Brown sparks health concern among fans with cryptic post

Millie Bobby Brown raises health concern among fans with cryptic post

Millie Bobby Brown has triggered concerned among fans with recent update about her summer getaway with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star shared a carousel post of her time enjoying summer friends and family.

Among the sun-soaked beach moments, the Enola Holmes actress also shared a picture of sitting in a hospital gown on what seems to be a wheelchair, with a bandage on her right arm.

The picture quickly garnered attention of fans who rushed to her comment section expressing their concern.

"What happened in photo 11?" one wrote.

Another added, "What happened to the 11 photo sweetie?"

"Omggg are you okay in pic 11???" a third asked.

One fan referring to her co-star Sadie Sink's character in Stranger Things, who is hospitalised due to show's antagonist Vecna’s mind control said, "Max Mayfield in 11th slide [eye emoji]."

While Brown's medical emergency remains unclear, her hit science fiction TV series starring, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, is set to premiere in three volumes.

Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) on November 26, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Christmas, and the Finale (Episode 8) on New Year's Eve.