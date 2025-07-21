Adam Sandler gives major update on ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Adam Sandler has recently offered major update on Happy Gilmore 2 after Carl Weather’s tragic demise.

The actor and comedian who is reprising his role as Happy Gilmore in the sequel to 1996 sports comedy, spoke to Collider and revealed he had a “painful change” after Carl’s death at age 76.

“Carl had a massive part in the movie… I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away,” said the 50 First Dates star.

Adam told the outlet, “We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was.”

“We made a lot of nice references to how great Carl’s character Chubbs was in the movie. That was the biggest change,” admitted the 58-year-old.

Grown Ups 2 actor mentioned that in initial drafts of the sequel’s script, Chubbs had a much larger presence.

“In the first version that we came up with, he had a son,” disclosed Adam.

Interestingly, Big Daddy actor added that Carl’s character “was coming back to me a lot in my dreams, and he had a son who was mad at Happy for causing the death of daddy”.

Besides Adam, other star cast in Kyle Newacheck directed movie included Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce and Kym Whitley.

Meanwhile, Adam’s Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 25.