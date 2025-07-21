‘One Tree Hill’ star Austin Nichols gives major update on reboot series

‘One Tree Hill’ star Austin Nichols sheds light on its filming process

One Tree Hill actor Austin Nichols shared rare insight for fans waiting for the much-anticipated series reboot.

Nichols, who starred as Julian Baker, was introduced in season six of the teen drama.

While attending the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere in Los Angeles, the actor made a slightly optimistic confession.

"I don't have all the answers," he admitted. "I know that they've been working on it for a long time.

The Holiday in the Sun star explained, "They made a deal with Netflix and they're working on the scripts."

The 45-year-old actor continued, "I think Netflix has to approve some scripts before they give it a green light. I know there's been some notes going back and forth, so it's in a really good place."

He added, "It's in a healthy place. So, hopefully we get some good news shortly and we make some more One Tree Hill."

Reflecting on his time during the original run of the show, which aired from 2003-2012, the actor said that he "always felt like a red-headed stepchild." However it changed after the show gained new life through streaming.

The One Tree Hill reboot also star Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush. It was first announced in August 2024.