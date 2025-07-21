‘One Tree Hill’ star Austin Nichols gives major update on reboot series

One Tree Hill actor Austin Nichols shared rare insight for fans waiting for the much-anticipated series reboot.
Nichols, who starred as Julian Baker, was introduced in season six of the teen drama.
While attending the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere in Los Angeles, the actor made a slightly optimistic confession.
"I don't have all the answers," he admitted. "I know that they've been working on it for a long time.
The Holiday in the Sun star explained, "They made a deal with Netflix and they're working on the scripts."
The 45-year-old actor continued, "I think Netflix has to approve some scripts before they give it a green light. I know there's been some notes going back and forth, so it's in a really good place."
He added, "It's in a healthy place. So, hopefully we get some good news shortly and we make some more One Tree Hill."
Reflecting on his time during the original run of the show, which aired from 2003-2012, the actor said that he "always felt like a red-headed stepchild." However it changed after the show gained new life through streaming.
The One Tree Hill reboot also star Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush. It was first announced in August 2024.
Hollywood actress opens up about her cameo appearance in highly-anticipated reboot
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige teases ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will change everything
Jennifer Garner celebrates friendship with Judy Greer sharing snaps from decades ago
Hollywood actor reveals one significant change he made in a sequel after Carl Weather’s death
Tom Troupe was a legendary Broadway star and actor who graced both silver and small screens
'The Kissing Booth' star Jacob Elordi raises eyebrows after a series of candid photos surfaced online