'Star Trek,' 'Cheers' actor Tom Troupe dies at 97

Tom Troupe, the prolific Broadway star and actor known for his performance in Star Trek and Cheers, has passed away at the age of 97.

Although the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, Troupe’s publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed that the veteran actor, who graced both the silver and small screens, died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills.

Many media outlets, including Deadline, reported that the legendary artist breathed his last on Sunday, July 20.

The late actor worked alongside Hollywood A-listers such as River Phoenix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

Beginning his career in the mid-1950s, Troupe went on to appear in over 75 TV series and several Broadway shows, concluding his career in the late 2010s.

Among his notable roles are appearances in the original TV run of Star Trek and the film My Own Private Idaho. In addition, he appeared in episodes of Mission: Impossible, The Wild Wild West, The F.B.I., Cheers, Murder, Knots Landing, ER, and many more.

Troupe appeared in productions of The Lion in Winter, Fathers Day and The Gin Game, co-starring his wife of nearly 60 years Carole Cook, a fellow Broadway performer and protégé of Lucille Ball’s who died in 2023.