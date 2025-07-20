Zoe Kravitz raises eyebrows with latest outing

Zoe Kravitz has sparked online buzz following her first public appearance since receiving an Emmy nomination.

Earlier this week, the Batman star was spotted out and about in New York City, turning heads in a pair of black, mini shorts and a printed, red shirt.

However, it wasn’t her fashion that caught attention as fans quickly noted a striking change in her appearance, with many pointing out a noticeable drop in her weight.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, who recently made her directorial debut with Blink Twice, became the subject of concern on social media over her visibly slim figure during her casual NYC outing.

Popular gossip account DeuxMoi shared candid snaps of Channing Tatum’s ex-fiancee, taken on Thursday, prompting a wave of reactions from followers.

"I never noticed how tiny she is," one user commented. Another added, "She doesn’t look healthy."

"She looks TINY," a third chimed in, while a fourth remarked, "She appears too thin in recent outings."

However, not all comments were critical. One follower came to the Big Little Lies alum’s defense, writing, "Everyone commenting on her weight is so obviously seething with jealousy."

"The gym is always open to you. Some people really are just naturally thin—maybe y’all should cry about it," they added.

Zoe, who has been romantically linked to hunky actor Noah Centineo, outing came just days after the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced.

The actress has earned a nod for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing a fictionalised version of herself in the satirical series, The Studio.