Luke Evans shares 'fascinating' secret about King Charles

Luke Evans reveals rare Royal family history King Charles told him

King Charles revealed a rarely known historical fact to Luke Evans when the two met for the first time.

The 46-year-old actor reflected on his first time meeting the King in 2014, in his new book, Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, which was released on April 22.

The Beauty and the Beast star wrote that he was invited to a Prince's Trust gala dinner at The Savoy Hotel in London at the time where he met the monarch, and the two shared "a good, strong handshake."

The King went on to ask Evans what he was working on, and he shared that he was filming the action-horror film, Dracula Untold, in which he played Vlad Tepes III, commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula, who inspired Bram Stoker’s classic novel, Dracula.

Evans recounted that the King’s "eyes lit up," to hear that and he told the actor, "I’ll tell you an interesting story. I’m actually related to Vlad Tepes."

The Murder Mystery actor continued, "To my astonishment, he then proceeded to talk me through his entire lineage, all the way back to the 1400s. He told me he now owns a number of properties in Romania, where Vlad was ruler."

When Evans told the King that he thought it was "the most incredible story," he responded, "Yes, and not a lot of people know it," with a smile and walked towards the other guests.

The actor praised the monarch after his first meeting, sharing that "I noticed he had stayed a little longer with me than he had with other guests, probably because we had this fascinating thing to talk about."