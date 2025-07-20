James Gunn reveals his original plan behind Lex Luthor's casting in 'Superman'

Nicholas Hoult was not the first choice as 'Lex Luthor'

Superman director James Gunn has shared a rare insight about the all-new superhero movie starring David Corenswet.

It turns out that Nicholas Hoult, who played DC villain Lext Luthor, was not the initial choice of the filmmaker.

Rather, he wanted to bring in a Guardians of the Galaxy star to play the titular role in the debut DC universe movie.

In the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the DC CEO opened that he would want to consider Bradley Cooper as Luthor.

He revealed, "I did talk to Bradley about it. We had a short conversation and at the end, [...] I did want Lex to be someone that was more [a] contemporary of Superman's."

But the director also believed that "Lex Luthor is important to Superman" and to the future of the DC universe”, hence, a younger actor would be better for it.

"Bradley would have been a great Lex. I mean... Bradley's great at everything”, said Gunn.

So, James cast the Nosfertau actor for the role of an antagonist in the new DCU movie.

However, Cooper also gave a cameo appearance as Superman’s father in the movie.