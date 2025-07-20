Johnny Depp makes major decision about his personal life

Johnny Depp has recently made major decision about his personal life.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who was living in a Soho townhouse in London, has confirmed to move to a house in the Sussex countryside.

Depp’s new home is considered to be larger than the previous house he was in London, per Daily Mail.

Explaining his reason behind this move, the Edward Scissorhead actor revealed he did for peace, privacy and security.

It is also pertinent to mention that Depp might have done to pay tribute to his late friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who owned a Renaissance-style home in the same area.

For the unversed, the actor reportedly lived with Beck during the COVID-19 pandemic and once described the place as “beautiful and wet”.

A few friends of Depp alleged that he “feels at home” at this place which is due to the presence of key members of his inner circle, including Stephen Deuters, CEO of his UK production company, also reside in Sussex.

Interestingly, the actor has finally started settling into local life.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Depp talked about directing a movie for the second time.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honoured, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” said the actor, per People Magazine.