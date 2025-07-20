'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas ties knot with fiancee Brianna Ruffalo

Josh Lucas tied the knot with Brianna Ruffalo, his fiancee of one year.

The two exchanged vows on Friday, July 18, during an intimate ceremony inside the Vatican in Rome.

The newly wed couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the sweet moments from their big day with their followers.

"Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city," Ruffalo, 34, captioned a series of photos from her nuptials.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone star shared the same pictures in different order in a caption less post.

More recently the Los Angeles meteorologist extended her gratitude towards the people who helped her making her special day more memorable.

"We are grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church," she wrote. "I am so thankful for Father Winters at the parish I grew up in and Sister Angelica at the archdiocese of Los Angeles, as well as several others within the archdiocese."

The ABC7 personality added, "We also absolutely couldn't have done this without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy."

The Sweet Home Alabama actor also shouted out the wedding team in his own post, writing, "A huge thank-you to deeply talented," he tagged the team, “who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true."

Lucas, 54, announced his engagement to Ruffalo in June 2024 after they had been dating for two years.