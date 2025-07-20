Paul Wesley takes relationship with Natalie Kuckenburg to next level

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg took their years-long relationship to a next level.

The Vampire Diaries alum popped the question to his girlfriend of three years and she said "yes."

Taking over to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 19, the 42-year-old posted a selfie of the newly engaged couple with Kuckenburg, 25, flaunting an oval shaped massive diamond on her ring finger.

The model reposted the snapshot on her social media account. In addition, she added a black and white photo of her and the Fallen actor holding hands.

The snapshot on her Instagram grid featured her engagement ring in front and center with a minimal caption that read, "Yes [white heart emoji]."

"Always and forever," she added. Kuckenburg also shared a few more glimpses of their romantic evening, including a photo of two wine glasses set on a floral-decorated dinner table.

For the unversed, Wesley and Kuckenburg were first linked during a vacation in a European country in November 2022. Since then, they’ve been spotted on various date nights and cosy outings.

Moreover, the two never shy away from exchanging sweet tributes to each other on their respective social media accounts.