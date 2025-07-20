Simone Ashley gets candid about embracing single life

Simone Ashley has recently opened up about embracing single life until she finds the right person.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Bridgerton star shared that she’s “defining her single era as a time” she doesn’t “wanna waste away”.

Simone mentioned what kind of qualities she’s looking out for in a right person.

“It's about self-growth, and I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do,” pointed out the 30-year-old.

However, Simone noted that this is “hard to find”.

“I'm not in a rush. It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do,” explained the Sex Education actress.

Simone added she would like to take her time “to find the right person,” while she continued to focus on her acting career.

For the unversed, the Pictures This actress previously dated the CEO of GP Ice Race, Constantin Tino Klein, after meeting him at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2022.

Before the two went public with their relationship, Simone told Vogue, “I'm very happy. We're having those conversations [about going public and] about how we can get there before anyone else does.”

But earlier this year, the relationship of few years ended as she told the BBC’s Woman Hour podcast that she entered her “single era”.