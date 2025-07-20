Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker star in new Hallmark Christmas movie

Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker are set to star in their first Christmas movie together, She's Making a List, on Hallmark Channel.

The movie follows Isabel Haynes, a Naughty or Nice inspector, who falls for a widowed father, Jason Duncan, while evaluating his mischievous 11-year-old son.

Chabert and Walker previously costarred in the 2018 Valentine's Day movie My Secret Valentine.

"Reuniting with Andrew after all these years to do our first Christmas movie together is such a joy," Chabert said. "Andrew brings so much heart, humor, and warmth to every role, and working with him again felt like coming home."

The movie's synopsis reads: "When she is assigned to evaluate mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie's widowed father, Jason Duncan, and begins to question the rigid rules of her job."

Walker added, "What a gift it is to reunite with Lacey seven years after our Valentine's movie... She brings warmth, heart, and comedy with such ease, and she adapts to every role with a grace and talent that makes everyone around her better."

"Bringing Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker together for their first-ever Hallmark Christmas movie is a dream come true for our fans," said Jennifer Kramer, vice president of programming at Hallmark Media.

"She's Making a List captures the heart, humor, and holiday magic our viewers love, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable story with them this season."

Walker will also star alongside Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell in a third Three Wise Men movie on Hallmark Channel later this year. This movie marks Chabert's 16th Christmas movie to debut during the network's Countdown to Christmas and her 43rd Hallmark movie overall.

Chabert expressed her love for making Christmas movies, saying, "I never would've known when I did the first one that would turn into what it has, and I'm just so proud of it and the journey and the excitement of all that filming these movies has brought to my life."