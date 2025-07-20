Ana de Armas on taking acting tips from rumoured beau Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas and her alleged boyfriend Tom Cruise are set to grace the silver screen together very soon.

The duo, who was first spotted together in February at a dinner with their agents "discussing potential collaboration down the line," is now all set to kick off shooting for Doug Liman-directed thriller Deeper in August as per source.

In conversation with the People magazine, an insider shared reports on de Armas relationship with Mission: Impossible actor.

They said that the two actors have a "special work relationship" and that the Blonde actress has "prepped" all summer for their debut project.

"Tom is crazy hardworking and she's very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime," the insider added.

The tipster also added that the relationship between the duo is "not romantic."

Earlier this week, Cruise and de Armas were pictured together lounging on a yacht near Menorca an island off the eastern coast of Spain.

Previously, the rumoured couple was also photographed several times, including leaving David Beckham’s 50th birthday party. There were also seen strolling down a park in London during de Armas 37th birthday.

The duo had also praised each other's films Ballerina and Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning.

While Cruise called her flick "unbelievable" and "amazing." Armas gushed about the actor saying, "He supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theatres."

The release date of the film Deeper is yet to be announced.