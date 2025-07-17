Austin Nichols shares exciting update on ‘One Tree Hill’

Hollywood actor Austin Nichols reflects on reprising his role in ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot
Austin Nichols has recently shared exciting update on One Tree Hill revival.
The Glory Road actor opened up about reprising his role in the reboot of hit drama while attending the Monday’s world premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
“I would absolutely love to,” said the 45-year-old in an exclusive interview with Deadline.
Austin mentioned that he spent a lot of years doing that show – which originally ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012 – and fell in love with Wilmington, North Carolina, and made a lot of great friends there.
“We had a lot of fun,” continued The Informers actor.
Austin further said, “And ultimately, when something still has this kind of excitement around it this many years later, you kinda go, ‘Oh my god! Yeah, why not make more of it? People still watch it and love it.’”
Therefore, the Wimbledon actor explained, “I think it could be great. I know that they’re writing scripts, and there’s been some notes and some back and forth. It sounds good.”
“Hopefully we have some good news soon,” added Nichols.
The actor’s comments came after the outlet reported in August that a sequel series was in the works at Netflix with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton-Morgan to reprise their roles.
