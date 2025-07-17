'Superman' actor shares his theory about one of James Bond's iconic scenes

Daniel Craig finally steps away from James Bond role

David Corenswet, who played Superman in James Gunn’s new film, turned out to be a big James Bond fan.

In a latest interview, the 31-year-old proved what a huge fan he is of Daniel Craig’s action thriller franchise.

While calling James Bond as “one of the best movies of all time", David briefed one his theories that he has in his head for a scene in Casino Royale.

Many fans might have missed the point, but David pointed it out in his chat with Brittany Broski’s Royal Court on YouTube.

There is black and white sequence in the film which is a conversation between Bond and an MI6 section chief who has been selling state secrets. The shot also serves as Craig’s introduction.

Corenswet expalined, "Everybody thinks that the second kill is when Bond kills the main bad guy, in the office later, and he's like "Yes, considerably." But what actually happened is, experientially, Bond already had his second kill because he drowned the guy and then had to shoot him.”

“So, in his experience, he had to go through drowning the guy, thought he was dead, thought that he had had his first kill, and then the guy woke up, and he just shot him. So that's actually the second kill in his mind, and that was super easy”, the Twisters star added.