Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in action-comedy

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are set to star in and produce the action-comedy film Tough Guys, which is currently being developed at Amazon MGM Studios.

The project, penned by longtime Workin' Moms writer Daniel Gold, follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld and must navigate a treacherous landscape to avoid their ruthless boss and an elite assassin.

The Barbie star, who helped bring Ferrell onto the project, was drawn to the script's unique blend of action and comedy.

"Fed up with being 'disposable,' two henchmen break free from the criminal underworld and rewrite the rules as they abandon their ruthless boss and dodge the elite assassin on their trail," reads the logline.

Both Gosling and Ferrell have established themselves as fixtures at Amazon MGM Studios. Gosling's upcoming sci-fi feature Project Hail Mary is set to release on March 20, 2026, and has already generated buzz with its first trailer.

Ferrell, meanwhile, has recently starred in You're Cordially Invited and is set to appear in an upcoming Nicholas Stoller feature.

Gosling is in talks to produce Tough Guys with Jessie Henderson via their General Admission banner, while Ferrell is in negotiations to produce with Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez.

Trevor Engelson and Aaron Folbe will executive produce the film through Underground.