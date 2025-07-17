Julia Roberts stuns fans with ‘bold’ look in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts surprises fans with ‘unexpected’ role in ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri are set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming psychological thriller After the Hunt.

On Wednesday, July 13, Amazon MGM studios dropped the trailer, teasing the star-studded cast.

According to the preview, Robert, 57, has starred as a college professor, who finds herself at personal and professional crossroads when a student (Ayo Edebiri) accuses one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) and threatens to reveal a dark secret from the past.

The trailer shows a brief conversation between Leave the World Behind actress and Edebiri, 29.

“It’s the right thing to do, isn’t it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history,” Maggie Price asks her professor Alma Olsso.

In an exclusive conversation with Deadline at CinemaCon back in April, Garfield reflected on Guadagnino’s approach on set.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “What was exciting and surprising about being with Luca on set was how loose he is, how relaxed he is, how kind of spontaneous, in the moment and totally focused when he needs to be, but he seems to be allowing the day and the scene and the moment to be found. He’s such a precise filmmaker, simultaneously, so I found that deeply surprising.”

After the Hunt, produced by Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, is slated for release on October 10, 2025.