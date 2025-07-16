James Gunn shares first look of 'Supergirl' starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa to play DC villain Lobo in the upcoming movie

James Gunn has officially dropped the first glimpse of Supergirl starring Milly Alcock.

Taking it to Instagram, DC CEO James Gunn shared a poster featuring Milly wearing the Supergirl costume and drinking a beverage while leaning against a wall which had a drawing of the character logo.

The caption simply read, “look out. 2026.”

The all-new film backed by Warner Bros will also star the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa playing DC villain, Lobo.

Fans are going crazy with the release of the first poster. They have been flooding the comment section with their reactions.

One of the fans wrote, “James Gunn's making the movies we deserved in the early 2010s, but now feels better to be honest, thanks James I hope I get to meet you one day.”

“I will be looking out for her. Trust”, wrote another social media user,

Meanwhile, Gunn is presently enjoying the success of Superman starring David Corenswet in the lead role.