Colin Farrell confirms 'Batman 3'?

Colin Farrell also shares update about 'The Penguin' season 2

Emmy nominated actor Colin Farrell has made a rare statement about the Batman movie.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson will be getting a sequel, which is slated to release in 2027.

Last month, Reeves confirmed that he has completed the script of part II.

In Bruges actor, who plays DC villain "Penguin" in the crime thriller, is all set to reprise the titular role in the upcoming film.

Recently, in an interview, Colin revealed if his crime drama The Penguin will be getting a second season or not.

While speaking about the show, he said that there is nothing in works yet, but he confirmed his role in Batman 2.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that there is going to be a third sequel to Batman.

Colin told Variety, There’s Batman 2, which I haven’t read the script for yet. And then there’s Batman 3. I don’t know if I’m in them or what’s happening, but I’ll hopefully read Batman 2 soon.”

Backed by Warner Bros, The Batman Part II is set to feature Pattinson along with Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz and others.