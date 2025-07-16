Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on stealing Winona Ryder’s role

Gwyneth Paltrow details brutal falling out with ex pal Winona Ryder

Gwyneth Paltrow is unveiling all her secrets in her new biography, Gwyneth: The Biography, written by Amy Odell.

The 52-year-old actress seemingly lost her close friendship with Winona Ryder over the Shakespeare in Love role which Ryder was supposed to play but Paltrow ended up doing instead.

Odell’s upcoming book claimed that the character of Viola de Lesseps was never offered to Ryder but she “wanted to do the part.”

According to an excerpt from the book, Paltrow actually “recommended” Ryder for the role, as per People Magazine.

“After a story about Gwyneth allegedly stealing the script from Winona’s coffee table reached the media, Gwyneth told friends that Ryder had started the rumor, and insisted she’d received the script through her agent,” the excerpt alleged.

The two actress’ friendship was in the limelight during the 1990s in Hollywood. The best friends were also dating two bffs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

It was speculated that the movie was the reason they had a falling out. Ryder has never directly addressed the rumours but Paltrow addressed their friendship break up during a 2015 interview.

The Seven actress called the script-stealing drama an “urban myth” during her appearance at The Howard Stern Show, at the time.

“I swear to God I did not, I’m raising my right hand on the Bible. I swear to God,” she said of the rumour.

Gwyneth: The Biography will be out on July 29.