Epic new 'Stranger Things' Season 5 trailer hints major character deaths

The 'Stranger Things' finale is set to premiere in two parts in November and December this year
Netflix just dropped a chilling new teaser for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. (SPOILERS ALERT!)
Season 5 will unfold in two volumes, with the first part premiering November 26 and the explosive finale airing on New Year’s Eve.
Set in the aftermath of Season 4’s chaos, the new trailer, released July 16, shows the original crew rallying for a last stand against Vecna and the Upside Down.
In a powerful voiceover, Mike warns of a coming “burn,” while Hopper urges Eleven to “fight one last time,” closing with the ominous line, “Let’s end this, kid.”
The teaser is packed with emotional moments and high-stakes tension. Max remains in a coma as Lucas weeps at her bedside; Nancy and Jonathan share a tearful embrace; and Dustin mourns the loss of Eddie Munson, who died in Season 4.
Vecna also makes a brief yet powerful appearance toward the end of the trailer as he announces in his spine-tingling voice: ‘Found you.”
There’s a heavy sense of finality throughout the trailer, and with so many teary goodbyes, fans are bracing themselves for some major character deaths.
