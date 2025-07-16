David Corenswet breaks silence on controversy involving his flying scenes in 'Superman'

'Superman' receives backlash over flying sequences

Superman star David Corenswet has finally addressed the criticism he received over his flying scenes in the new DC movie.

Ever since, the first look came out, fans have been pointing out his pose and facial expression. Many believe that the sequence doesn’t stand out at all.

The 31-year-old said that "there is no good way to do it and it is very easy to look silly."

While speaking at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, David added, "There's no good way to do it, because if you look too calm and cool, then it doesn't look like you're flying. And it's very easy to look very silly."

He further explained that director James Gunn and his cinematographer use wide lenses which is not such a good angle.

The Twisters star opened, "I don't want to throw anybody under the bus but James and his cinematographer, Henry Braham, do have this habit of putting very wide lenses on the camera and then getting three inches from your face, which isn't the most flattering angle.”

“But I'll tell you what, on the big screen, it really makes you feel like you're right there with us”, he continued.

Gunn’s Superman also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Milly Alcock in key roles.