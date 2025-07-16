Emmys 2025 triggers heated debate with major snubs

Emmys 2025 triggers heated debate with major snub

The 2025 Emmy nominations are officially out, stirring mixed reactions among fans.

While many supporters celebrated the success of their favourite shows, others expressed frustration over what they see as shocking omissions.

The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, July 15, to honour the best in American prime-time television aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

However, fans flooded social media, questioning the judgment behind the selections.

Most-Nominated Shows at the 2025 Emmys:

Severance – 27 nominations

The Penguin – 24

The Studio – 23

The White Lotus – 23

The Last of Us – 16

Andor – 14

Hacks – 14

Adolescence – 13

The Bear – 13

The Pitt – 13

Among the biggest winners was HBO’s The White Lotus, which secured 23 nominations, but the regular viewers were quick to point out that cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger was notably absent from the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Notable Snubs That Sparked Fan Backlash:

Squid Game Season 2

Despite the fact that the first season made history as the first non-English show to be nominated for Best Drama and yielded a Best Actor win for Lee Jung-jae and a Best Directing win for show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. Its second season scored zero nods.

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yellowjackets Season 3

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Supporting Actress, Drama)

The Four Seasons – Comedy Series

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Comedy Actress)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Comedy Actress)

Kate Hudson – Running Point (Comedy Actress)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (Comedy Actress)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Comedy Actor)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Comedy Supporting Actress)

Megan Stalter – Hacks (Comedy Supporting Actress)

Controversy and fans reaction:

The complete shutout of Squid Game Season 2 remains the most controversial. The snub ignited backlash across social media, with some users accusing the Television Academy of being biased and racist.

"I know it [Squid Game] wasn’t as good as Season 1, but the impact it had on the entire world should not have gone unnoticed. But the Academy hates Asian people, so..." one user wrote bluntly.

Another added, "They’re all rigged. The Last of Us being nominated over Squid Game is a crime, along with a few other shows I’ve never even heard of. It’s ridiculous."

A third chimed in sarcastically, "Turns out the Emmys love: corporate dystopia, broody crime folk, satire, hotel scandals, and yes, zombies too."

"I love HBO, but The Last of Us getting more noms than Andor is kind of insane, considering the quality of their seasons side by side," another fan argued.

Despite the ongoing backlash and accusations this year’s Emmys ceremony is set to take place on September 14, with comedian Nate Bargatze hoting the star- studded event.