Charlize Theron, Keanu Reeves 'finding' project worthy of their reunion

Charlize Theron has not collaborated with Keanu Reeves for 24 years

Charlize Theron made a surprising revelation about her collaboration with Keanu Reeves.

The 49-year-old, who is currently enjoying the success of The Old Guard 2, has confessed that she is really trying to find a suitable project to team up with the John Wick star.

The two starred opposite each other in The Devil’s Advocate in 1997 and in 2001 romantic movie, Sweet November.

It has been 24 years since the duo has collaborated in any project. According to The Fate and the Furious actress, they are finding a good project worthy enough of their reunion.

Charlize stated, “We are really trying, and we have been for all these years. Obviously, we are both very busy, but we have been in development on a couple of things.”

She told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re both very similar in the sense that we love each other. We’re family, and we want to find the thing that is really worthy of the two of us being in it…”

Theron says, “We don’t want to just do it for the sake of doing so, but we think about it a lot.”

The Hancock star further praised Reeves’ loyalty as a friend. “He’s also great in the sense that you can pick up with him exactly where you left off, and I don’t need to talk to him every single day”, she revealed.