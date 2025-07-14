Anna Kendrick makes first public appearance with new beau Alex Edelman

Anna Kendrick and Alex Edelman make their romance public
Anna Kendrick and boyfriend Alex Edelman stepped out for a public outing soon after confirming their romance last week.
The 39-year-old actress was spotted with the comedian, 36, in Burbank, California, on Saturday, July 12, as they went to the farmer’s market.
The Simple Favor actress and Emmy winner were also seen getting take out from Porto’s Bakery before walking to other stores, chatting and smiling at each other.
The couple dressed up casually for the outing in white T-shirts, jeans and sneakers. Kendrick completed the look with a pair of shades and a black crossbody bag.
This comes after a source recently confirmed to People Magazine that Kendrick and Edelman "have been dating for several months.”
The insider also shared that the actress has met the comedian’s mom and they celebrated his birthday together in March.
"It doesn’t seem casual," they added. "Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”
Kendrick was previously dating Bill Hader since 2020 and broke up in 2022 after more than a year together.
Jeff Goldblum previously starred in original 1993's Steven Spielberg’s 'Jurassic Park'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s heated legal drama continues with fresh claims
Sienna Miller and Oli Green step out in style as they looked every bit the perfect couple
Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher shared the screen for all eight seasons of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’
DC's 'Superman' debuts strong, third-largest opening of 2025
'Fantastic Four: First Steps' featuring Pedro Pascal is coming out on July 25