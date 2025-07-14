Justin Baldoni makes new accusation against Blake Lively amid feud

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s heated legal drama continues with fresh claims

Justin Baldoni filed new claims against Blake Lively after she issued a request that her deposition is held at her lawyer’s office instead of Baldoni’s because she feared she would be attacked by paparazzi.

The 40-year-old actor responded to the request in his new filing on Friday, July 11, in which he argued that there is no evidence of it happening and highlighted that the two lawyers’ offices are at a distance of approximately one mile only.

The Jane the Virgin star’s legal team also argued that this arrangement would prove unfavourable to them as they might need to have private discussions aside.

“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court,” Baldoni’s lawyer said, according to TMZ.

The deposition will be taking place on Thursday, July 17, in New York City, where the actress will be taking oath.

This comes after the Gossip Girl alum celebrated her victory after the court dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.