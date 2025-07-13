Vanessa Kirby gives subtle response to haters criticizing her role in 'Fantastic Four'

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' featuring Pedro Pascal is coming out on July 25

Vanessa Kirby has finally clapped back at haters commenting on her casting in the Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 37-year-old is all set to play Sue Storm in the upcoming MCU movie along with Pedro Pascal, who will be playing Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic.

Ever since the first look came out, people started pointing out her casting and raised questions on her character taking the center stage instead of Richards.

In short, fans are not thrilled that Vanessa is leading the group rather than Pedro.

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning actress, while slaying her baby bump at the premiere of the film, said, “Just because you’re a woman and you’re doing something incredible and miraculous doesn’t mean you have to sit on the side.”

Even though, Kirby may not be calling herself out as the leader through her statement, but her role and performance is clearly speaking out for itself, reported Fandomwire.

Directed by Matt Shakman, all new Fantastic Four film also features Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner playing Human Torch and Silver Surfer respectively.

The movie is slated to hit theatres globally on July 25.