‘Knives Out’ director addresses possibility of more sequels after third movie

‘Knives Out 3' features Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, and Jeremy Renner

Rian Johnson, director of the Knives Out franchise, has shared his plans about continuing the series further.

Johnson is all set to bring out the third sequel of the popular film series starring OG Daniel Craig along with Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis.

His last film released in 2022 which had Kate Hudson featuring alongside Craig.

During a Q&A session with Rolling Stone, the 51-year-old filmmaker revealed if he would like to expand the franchise further.

While responding to the question, Rian stated that he feels great making the Knives Out movies. But making more sequels is “Ultimately, that’s the thing you’re trying to avoid.”

“The second you feel like you know how to do this, that leads nowhere good. So, I feel fantastic.”

Johnson said that he doesn’t have anything in mind now, but he would keep doing it for as long as he can.

“You kind of burn the ship into the sea each time and ask yourself, ‘How will I make anything ever again?’ But I would keep doing them as long as I can.”

Netflix backed Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated to release on December 12, 2025.