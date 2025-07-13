Humaira Asghar death probe advances as digital data accessed

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: As the probe into actor-model Humaira Asghar’s death progresses, police have retrieved data from her electronic devices, offering new clues to the investigators, officials confirmed Saturday night.

She was found dead on July 8 in a flat in Defence Phase 6’s Ittehad Commercial area, where she had been living alone for seven years.

Her body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to enforce an eviction order over unpaid rent, following a case filed by the flat’s owner.

In a breakthrough pointing to new leads, investigators have accessed her three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop, officials familiar with the case say.

They said the passwords for the devices were written in a personal diary found in the room where the actor’s decomposing body was discovered, allowing them to unlock and recover the data.

Two people have so far recorded their statements, while two others have been summoned for questioning, officials said.

Police added that the actress regularly visited a gym and a beautician.

Her gym trainer and others from her close circle will also be approached to help piece together her final days, according to investigators.

Humaira's bank accounts, transactions, and communication records have also been reviewed, authorities said, noting that her contact list was small, suggesting a close-knit circle.

Officials further said no evidence suggesting foul play was found in Humaira Asghar’s apartment, while the exact cause of death would become clear once the post-mortem and chemical examination reports were available.

A case will be registered after the reports are received, they confirmed.

On July 10, Sindh Police's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Asad Raza, had said that the model's body is probably six months old.

"The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024, and the last messages in the actor's phone records are also from October 2024," DIG Raza had said, based on the police surgeon's finding that the actor's body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition".

Humaira shot to fame with her appearance on the reality show Tamasha Ghar and later cemented her place in the spotlight through her role in the film Jalaibee.

Her death comes less than three weeks after renowned veteran actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The passing of 84-year-old Ayesha came to light after neighbours alerted her family to a foul smell coming from her apartment.