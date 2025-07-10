‘Hawkeye’ director praises Jeremy Renner’s performance in hit series

Hawkeye's director Rhys Thomas lauded actor Jeremy Renner for his acting skills and shared some behind the scenes of making of the Marvel series.

Renner, play Clint Barton/Hawkeye and is a former S.H.E.I.L.D agent turned founding member of the Avengers.

While speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, the filmmaker praised Jeremy Renner and Hailey Steinfeld, emphasizing how important it is to have the flexibility to adapt scripts to actors in major projects such as his Marvel series.

Thomas recalled how Renner would often encompass pages of dialogue with a grunt, calling the actor "a genius" in his embodiment of the character.

"Jeremy frequently didn’t want say much, you know," he said. "His character in the script had all this exposition."

Thomas continued, "He was genius [in] that kind of knowing, ‘I can, I can say that entire paragraph just like this [grunts].’ And he could. Not many people can."

The SNL veteran also shared how re-wrote the story of Hawkeye from the script saying that the original didn’t "feel like Marvel" to him.

During pandemic without wasting time he started to "look at [the outlines] and send my thoughts and some ideas. It was about three or four months in the early pandemic that I was pitching the show to Kevin Feige and the team and then, of course, it being Marvel, I came on board and they completely threw everything out they had before and we started writing the show again."

Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney+.