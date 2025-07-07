Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet shut down breakup rumours with cosy outing

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet quashed swirling breakup rumours in the wake of their brief separation.

During the past weeks, while the Khy founder was enjoying Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez’s star studded wedding with her family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, in Venice, Italy, the Oscar nominated actor appeared to be busy filming his upcoming projects.

Prioritising their respective commitments, the two hadn’t made any recent public appearances or gone on dates, which raised concerns among fans about a possible split.

Adding further fuel to the fire, a photo of Kylie, 27, spending quality time at a beach with a "mystery man" surfaced on social media.

Some users claimed the handsome hunk was one of her half-brothers, Brandon or Brody Jenner, others suggested it was a friend’s boyfriend.

Nevertheless, the breakup rumours were put to rest when Kylie and Timothee, 29, were spotted together at Shellona Beach in Saint-Tropez, making a very public reunion.

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned a black and white striped mini dress, A Complete Unknown star went incognito in a Nigerian jersey, a matching green head scarf wrapped around his face, and a blue baseball cap.

Notably, the A-list couple, spotted walking hand-in-hand, were not alone, Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner also joined them, but gave the lovebirds some space to enjoy their time together.